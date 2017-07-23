ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition failed to get passed a resolution in Senate against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif demanding his resignation in the wake of JIT report in the especially requisitioned session of the Upper House of the Parliament because of a number of reasons including its internal differences over the issue.

Interviews with some of the key lawmakers of the opposition parties indicated that the opposition could not even move the resolution in the House because of internal rifts, and also fearing that the Senate chairman might not allow introduction of the resolution.

The opposition in the Senate is in majority in respect of numbers as compared with the treasury members.

The major opposition parties in the Senate including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had drafted a resolution, which demanded resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by the Supreme Court to probe into the allegations levelled against the premier’s sons and daughter in Panama Papers.

The opposition aimed at getting the resolution passed in the four-day session of the Senate that ended July 20. The session was summoned on special requisition of the opposition parties to discuss report of the JIT soon after it was submitted before the special implementation bench of the apex court.

Despite serious consultations among the opposition parties’ members over draft of the resolution, all failed to introduce it in the House due to different reasons.

PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate Senator Taj Haider in an interview said that the resolution could not be moved because at least two opposition parties, Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), had opposed it and were reluctant to sign its draft. “To keep the opposition united is more important to me,” said Haider, parliamentary leader of the biggest opposition party in the House, who was also playing a lead role in drafting the resolution.

“Without these two parties, we could get pass the resolution on the basis of number but this would have sent a wrong message to the government,” he maintained. “This was possible that the two parties would have voted against the resolution in desperation,” he said, adding that the two parties had been signing resolutions of the opposition in the past and they wanted to keep them on board on the issue.

PkMAP headed by Mahmood Khan Achakzai is presently sitting on the treasury benches but it had submitted an application in the Senate Secretariat for allocation of seats on the opposition benches.

Another senior PPP Senator wishing anonymity gave another reason and said that the idea of bringing the resolution was dropped fearing that the Senate chairman would not allow introducing it on the floor of the house and turning it down while giving reference to the relevant rules and laws.

“It would have an embarrassing situation for the PPP if the chairman, who is also from the PPP, had not allowed the resolution”, the Senator said, adding that they had discussed the matter with the chairman and he had said that the opposition should see the rules whether such resolution could be brought in the house or not; otherwise he would decide the matter on merit.

We had also got suggestion that a resolution demanding to undo something (resignation of the PM) was un-democratic in nature, the lawmaker said. The sense of the law was that an amendment in the law should be brought to undo some law, he gave an example.

Parliamentary leader of MQM in the Senate, Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, in an interview said that the rules allowed that a resolution could be brought against any person including the Prime Minister and there was no bar of rules.

Mashhadi is the lawmaker who played a key role in drafting of fresh rules of business of the Upper House called as Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

MQM at early stage was in favour of bringing the resolution but after due consultations, we felt that parliament should not ask the Prime Minister to step down as it itself was the “appointing authority” of the Prime Minister, he said. Furthermore, it would be undemocratic to ask the Prime Minister to resign. Giving the third reason, he said that it was a tradition of the House that resolutions were brought in consensus with the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition and in this case, the former being the representative of Prime Minister would never agree.

