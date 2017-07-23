SADIQABAD-Residents of Union Council (UC) Ahmedpur Lamma find it difficult to come out of houses for shopping and other routine works due to rising number of stray dogs in the area.

Residents of the area told The Nation that dogs are seen roaming on roads and do not hesitate to attack people. They said that women, children and senior citizens are worst victim of the stray dogs’ abundance. They have confined themselves to the houses as they cannot respond to dogs’ attacks or bites. They said that dogs are also a hurdle for women to go for shopping and for senior citizens who visit mosques five times for prayers. Residents including Rao Anwar, Ch Aslam, Rao Pervaiz and others demanded the UC chairman and vice chairman to take effective steps for the stray dogs’ elimination.