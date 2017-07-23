BAHAWALPUR-Under the National Action Plan, police conducted a search operation in which 63 suspects were interrogated while three arrested with weapons and drugs recovered from them. The search operation was conducted in Yazman and Hasilpur areas; during the search operation SDPOs of their respective circles supervised the operation, lady police officials also accompanied the squad to search the homes.

During the search operation, the people were verified through biometric device; search operation was conducted in Ward No 8 and its surrounding areas.

Yazman Police arrested suspect named Sajid Ali from Chak 101/DB and recovered 240 gram Charas from his possession and from Ward 8, one Azeem was arrested with a pistol. Similarly, Police Station Qayampur conducted a raid at Muhallah Qazian and arrested Ali Arslan in violation of Temporary Residence Act.