Quetta - Unidentified gunmen launched an attack on security forces in Dalbandin on Saturday, martyring two soldiers. No one claimed the responsibility of the attack till filing of this report.

Reportedly, unidentified armed motorcyclists sprayed a volley of bullets on Balochistan Frontier Corps personnel at the Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) Highway.

Two FC personnel, identified as Qamar and Kamran, embraced martyrdom in the gun attack. The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

Condemning the terror hit, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Zehri promised exemplary punishment to the culprits.

Reiterating his government’s anti-terror resolve, the chief minister said: “The targeted killing of law enforcers can’t shatter our determination. The war on terrorism will go on.”

He paid tribute to security forces for making sacrifices and said that their services for the motherland were matchless.

The CM went on to say: “The security men are ensuring safety of the people of Pakistan. Their role is praiseworthy.”

He added: “We will not let anti-state elements succeed in their designs. The government will not sit calm till the elimination of last terrorist from the province.”

The target killing of lawmen in Dalbandin was the latest assault on security forces in this month. DPO Killa Abdullah Sajid Khan Mohmand embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in Chaman on July 10.

Quaidabad SP Mubarik Shah and his three gunmen were martyred on July 13 in Quetta. Addressing a police passing-out parade, The CM expressed concerns over the surge of such attacks.

THREE TERROR SUSPECTS HELD

Security forces on Saturday apprehended three suspects involved in terrorist activities in Killa Abdullah and Loralai under the ongoing operation Raadul Fasad.

“The suspected persons, involved in terrorist activities, were netted from Killa Abdullah and Loralai along with weapons by Frontier Corps and intelligence agencies in an intelligence-based operation (IBO),” said the Inter Services Public Relations in a statement.

The security forces said they were interrogating the suspects.

While another operation in the mountainous area of Dera Bugti, five terrorists camps were destroyed and seven kg explosive was recovered.