FAISALABAD-The Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority (PBTA) officials inspected the blood units of different clinical laboratories and sealed two of the labs.

In a raid, the team of blood transfusion authority sealed Faisal Lab and Standard Lab near Allied Hospital on finding illegal sale of blood. The team recovered 25 blood bags of very poor quality at Faisal Lab. However, 29 blood bags and 12 bags of components were found stored in very dangerous condition while no bag was labeled.

The team also inspected other blood units at Madina Teaching Hospital Blood Unit and found satisfactory services. The Blood Unit of Mian Trust Hospital was not up to mark as per prescribed standard, however, the management of the unit was issued warning to improve the services regarding blood transfusion.

The blood units of Hilal e Ahmar Hospital and Sundus Foundation were also inspected and some deficiencies were pointed out by the team.

TWO HELD FOR CORRUPTION

Anti-Corruption Establishment teams arrested a civil court staffer record keeper for removing judicial record and the Municipal Committee record keeper for receiving Rs5,000 bribe in separate raids.

The teams arrested Ahlmad of a civil court Faisalabad and the record keeper of Municipal Committee TT Singh. ACE Director Irshad Ahmad had received a complaint from civil judge against Ahlmad Ali Raza regarding the loss of judicial record and Assistant Director Anwarul Hassan Sherazi conducted the raid and caught the accused and registered a case against him.

Receiving another complaint, Assistant Director Investigation Abdul Razzaq Niazi caught Record Keeper Mashood Ahmad red handed while receiving bribe of Rs5000. The tainted currency notes were also recovered from the possession of accused and FIR has registered against him.