Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan rejected the news that he submitted incomplete money trail in Supreme Court.

While addressing the press, Khan stated that people are being given wrong impression that my and Sharif family’s case is same.

“I want to show clear difference between my and case of Nawaz Sharif through the documents,” he said.

Khan asserted that his money trail is authentic and complete. “The News published my contract with World Cricket League’s Austin Robert and called it a Qatari letter,” he said.

Khan called it bad journalism and urged the English newspaper to investigate this.

“I was not the only one who sign it rather players like Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and fifty other players were signed by that league,” Khan stated.

PTI chairman also presented letter head of Sussex County cricket club where he played from 1971 to 1988.

“I presented the contract of Mushtaq Ahmad just to show how the club pays because it does not keep 20-year-old record,” Khan mentioned.

Khan stated that he played Kerry Packer Series from 1977 to 1979 and has also presented its agreement along with benefit certificate in the court.

Khan further told media that he presented mortgage documents of his London flat before Supreme Court.

"Unlike Sharif family, my all assets are in Pakistan and I brought money from abroad to this country," Khan added. He further said that money trail sent by Jamaima Khan was also submitted in Supreme Court.

While hitting ruling party’s leader Khawaja Asif he stated that Asif should be ashamed for targeting organisation like Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

“A private organisation is doing the work which should be done by government,” Khan said.