Quetta - Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take action against ghost employees in health, education and communication departments of the province.

“No leniency will be shown against those causing financial loss to national exchequer through ghost institutes and employees in Balochistan and stern action will be taken against them,” the CM said.

A total 28,300 government employees were found with invalid credentials in Balochistan in an exercise launched by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The chief minister issued directives to point out such officials and take stern action against them. He also warned that no delay in action against such employees would be tolerated. He ordered the Kalat commissioner to take action against fake institutes and employees in his jurisdiction.

He also instructed his inspection team to report him after paying inspection on the ongoing uplift projects sites. The Balochistan government has released grants of billion of rupees for developmental projects which, the CM directed should not be confined to papers. The public should get benefit of uplift projects, he added.