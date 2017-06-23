QUETTA - The security forces conducted a search operation in Balochistan’s most sensitive prisons on Thursday and recovered more than 200 mobile phones.

According to Prisons Department sources, the security forces launched a search operation in District Jail Quetta and Mach Jail and recovered more than 200 mobile phones from prisoners. Following the operation, the security arrangements at these sensitive jails were tightened.

Edu institutes to

remain closed today

All educational institutions in Balochistan will remain closed on June 23, (27 Ramazanul Mubarak) on the eve of Jumatul Wida.

The Education Department has announced holiday in the educational institutions following directives issued by Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

Hindu trader

shot dead in DMJ

A Hindu trader was gunned down for offering resistance during a dacoity bit in broad daylight and managed to escape successfully.

This horrifying incident sent a shock wave among Hindu community who blocked Sindh-Balochistan National Highway for hours as a protest by placing body of the killed trader on the highway.

According to police, the casualty was reported in the jurisdiction of City Police Station Dera Murad Jamali, when armed buglers entered a shop of Hindu trader and tried to loot him at gun point.

The robbers shot Deepak Kumar, the Hindu trader, dead when he offered resistance. The perpetrators fled away from crime scene on motorcycle.

It merits mentioning here that daughter of a former senator belonging to Hindu community was abducted from the city whose whereabouts could not be traced so far by police.

The Hindu community members shut down business centers in protest and took the dead body to DC Chowk and later on placed on Pat Feeder Canal blocking Sindh-Balochistan thoroughfare for hours. The riled protesters chanted slogans against police.

Speaking on the occasion, leader of Hindu Panchayat, Councilor Maki Mank Lal, Tara Chand, Daso Mal and Chaterweel criticizing police said that the Hindu community was feeling insecure and their lives and properties were not safe.

It has been over a month that the police could not recover Wiki Kumar, the abducted daughter of former senator and now the Hindu trader was killed in broad daylight, lamented the Hindu leaders. The news of killing Hind trader spread like wildfire in the city and public representatives also participated in the protest to express sympathy with the Hindu community.

They appealed to Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, chief secretary and Commissioner Nasirabad to take security measures for the safety and security of Hindu community.

Road blockade for hours perturbed passengers and transporters in sizzling weather.