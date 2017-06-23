Lahore - Pakistan Army on Thursday handed over four Indian nationals, who had inadvertently crossed into the country, to the Indian security forces.

The four Indians had crossed from Wagah and Narowal borders sometime ago. They were arrested and handed over to police for investigation.

"The Rangers today handed over four Indian prisoners - Sohan Lal, Suraj Ram, Abdul Majeed and Muhmmd Maqbool Lone - to the Border Security Force at the Wagah border," an official told Indian news agency PTI. "During investigation it transpired that they had inadvertently crossed the border," he said.

India has released 13 Pakistani prisoners including, two children, as a goodwill gesture this month. Most of them had crossed over to India inadvertently. Earlier in March, India released 39 Pakistani prisoners, comprising 21 civil prisoners and 18 fishermen, after Pakistan confirmed their nationality.

The release of the prisoners came in response to Pakistan freeing 217 Indian fishermen as part of a goodwill gesture in December last year.