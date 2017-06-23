ASI among four policemen were killed and two were injured in a drive-by shooting in SITE area of Karachi Friday.

According to the officials, the gun attack took place near Habib Bank Chowrangi in SITE area.

SSP Nasir Aftab said the four policemen were breaking their fast near Siemens Chowrangi in SITE area when they were attacked by four gunmen on two motorcycle. Severely injured, they were being moved to hospital but they breathed their last on their way to the hospital.

He said the gunmen were wearing helmets when they attacked the policemen.

One of the deceased policemen was an ASI while the other three were constables. The victims were shot in the head and chest from a close range. Police have found at least 26 shell casings of 9MM from the spot.

The bodies were taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

IG Sindh A.D. Khawaja has taken notice of the incident and has ordered DIG West to submit a report.