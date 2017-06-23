CANNEBRA:- Australian Grand Mufti Dr Ibrahim Abu Muhammad has announced to celebrate Eid on Sunday without sighting moon. It was announced in a written order which was taken unanimously by Imam Council. Over hundred imams and ulema attended the meeting. In the announcement, it was said that the moon will be sighted by 19 to 25 minutes on Saturday.–OnlineThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Jun-2017 here.
Australian Mufti announces Eid without sighting moon
