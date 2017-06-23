KASUR - The administration was urged to ensure availability of subsidised daily-use items at Ramazan bazaars so that people could be facilitated as per the Ramazan package.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran, during a visit to Railway Station and Model Town Ramazan bazaars here, advised the officials to take stern action against profiteers and hoarders. He said those fleecing public in the holy month of Ramazan do not deserve leniency.

The minister inspected sale process and quality of staple foods i.e. vegetables, fruits, meat, pulses, flour, sugar etc at the bazaar. He also enquired from consumers about the subsidy on these items. The minister also inspected parking, seating of senior citizens and security at the bazaars. He also lauded the administration for satisfactory arrangements at the bazaars.

On the occasion, Kasur Press Club (KPC) Haji Sharif Mehr raised the issue of Kasur Garden that has been closed for one month due to non-payment of salaries to the staff. Mr Nadeem Kamran issued directives to Kasur Municipal Committee chairman for the garden’s reopening. Earlier, Nadeem Kamran chaired a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to review the arrangements at Ramazan bazaars. Officials briefed the minister about arrangements for the bazaars.

On the other hand, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi also visited fruit and vegetable market and Ramazan bazaars in the district. Market Committee office-bearers accompanied him. The DPO inspected sale process and auction of fruits and vegetables. During a visit to Chunian and Ellahabad Ramazan Bazaars, he visited each and every stall there, checked prices and quality of the foodstuffs.

On the occasion, he told the media that police are making all-out efforts to implement the government’s orders of subsidy on daily-use items. Besides, Kasur police are on alert round the clock to protect life and property of the common man, the DPO added.