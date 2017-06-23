GUJRANWALA - National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) asked the commuters to call at Help Line 130 if the transporters are found overcharging and overloading the passengers on the rooftops of buses on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

DIG Motorway Abbas Ahsan said that most of the people travel through National Highways to reach their homes to celebrate Eidul Fitr. On the occasion, he added, transporters overcharge the passengers and also misbehave with them. The tendency of overloading of passengers and goods by the transporters to earn more is also observed during the Eid vacation, he said.

He said that all SSPs, DSPs, operations officers and field staff of North Zone have been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in vehicles during Eid days.

The checking will be carried out surprisingly at different places. On spot, strict action including returning of overcharged fare would be taken. Warning banners/streamers containing the messages avoiding overcharging and overloading would be hung at different places, he said.

SSP Waheed Khatak said that passengers cooperate with Motorway Police and inform on Help Line 130 if the transporters charge extra fare or misbehave them.

Special squads would be deployed to counter the miscreants and to control crime during Eid days. At the end, Sector Commander/SSP Waheed Khatak directed that free flow of traffic would be ensured so that road users reach their native homes safely.