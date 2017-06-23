QUETTA: A First Information Report (FIR) has been provided in the Civil Line police station against unidentifiable persons for a hit-and-run incident that took place here at GPO Chowk on Tuesday.

At the GPO Chowk intersection, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Dr. Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai’s speeding car on Tuesday hit and crashed with another car, crushing Traffic Sergeant Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah in between , incurring his fatal injuries. The police official, despite being promptly taken and admitted to a hospital, could not withstand his critical injuries and expired later.

Meanwhile, the MPA’s car was taken into custody and its driver arrested, the police claimed, the case was filed under Sergeant Asim against unknown persons.

It is still ambiguous whether the police claims were accurate, and if they were, why the case was filed against unknown persons.