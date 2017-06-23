Director General Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Mussarat Nawaz Malik Friday called on Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and briefed him about the investigations made so far in PIA drug smuggling case.

The interior minister said smuggling of drugs through national airline caused a dent on national dignity and image abroad, underlining the need for immediate ending of the heinous business of drug smuggling.

The DG informed that based on information surfaced during investigation of the case, majority of the involved persons had been arrested.

Nisar directed to follow the drug smuggling case in an effective way so that this case should be made as a test case.

He said the criminal act was not limited to only few people but also an international mafia was involved in this incident. He said the scope of investigation in the case would be expanded by cooperating with governments of many other countries.

The minister also directed the ANF DG to make the progress of investigations of the case public through a press conference.