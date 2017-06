MANDI BAHAUDDIN: According to the police, family of three was killed with a sharp-edged instrument in Mandi Bahauddin on Friday morning.

The ordeal took place in Marhala area of Mandi Bahauddin when a couple and their daughter were killed by unknown men, who fled the scene before the police came.

The victims have yet to be identified.The police said a perpetual animosity incurred the murders.

The expired were moved to District Headquarters Hospital for completion of medico-legal formalities.