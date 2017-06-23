The first Eid special train which is being run to facilitate the public on Eid-ur-Fitur departed from Karachi for its destination Peshawar.

The first train of Eid Operation 2017 carrying over 1100 passengers having 16 bogies left from Karachi on Friday for Peshawar, while the train is due to reach Peshawar on Saturday.

DCO Karachi Railways while talking at the occasion said that public confidence on Railway Department has boosted in the last few years. He claimed that trains being run this year has afforded financial benefit to Railway Department and said that Pakistan Railways has generated around Rs1.4 million revenues from the first special Eid train.