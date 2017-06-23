LAHORE - Pakistan Rangers Punjab claimed on Thursday to have arrested five suspects during a search operation against terrorists.

Spokesman for Rangers said that operation was conducted along with CTD, police and intelligence agencies called joint search operation, in revering areas of Mandi Bahauddin on Thursday. The operation was aimed against terrorists and their facilitators.

During operation, five individuals accused of facilitating terrorists were apprehended and huge quantity of illegal, automatic weapons and ammunition were recovered. Further investigation is underway.

Agencies add: Operation Raddul Fasaad is successfully underway across the country.

Earlier, a huge cache of weapons was recovered during search operation in several regions of Khyber Agency. The ISPR said that the security forces launched intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Akka Khel, Guli Khel and Ghaibi. The security personnel recovered sub machine guns (SMGs), improvised explosive devices (IED) and fuses, from the hideouts.

Pakistan Army told their operations aimed indiscriminating eliminating residual and latent threat of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made thus far and further ensuring security of the borders.