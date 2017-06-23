GHANCHE - A man was killed, six houses were swept away while orchards, crops, power supply and road links were badly damaged due to floods after heavy rains here on Thursday.

District administration officials said that after being lashed by heavy rains, the nullahs and streams were flooded in village Talas of sub-division Mashbrum in district Ghanche of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), playing havoc all around. The district administration immediately launched rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas of the district.