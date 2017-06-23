The Federal Government is constructing the Northern Bypass in Peshawar to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city and its adjoining areas, reported Radio Pakistan Friday.

Sources of National Highway Authority told RP's correspondent in Peshawar, that 32km long Northern Bypass will be completed at a cost of twenty one billion rupees by the end of this year.

The four lane dual roadway will link Jamrud area of Khyber Agency with Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Peshawar to enhance trade with Afghanistan.