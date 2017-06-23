FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani visited the district and central jails to check the security arrangements and to review other internal and external matters.

He got the details of available security resources and stressed upon making the security affairs stronger and in line with the modern techniques. He also observed the method of implementation of jail emergency plan, monitoring through CCTV cameras and availability of security gadgets. He reviewed the required resources for strengthening the security of the jails. The deputy commissioner urged upon conducting mock exercises periodically to check the internal and external security system of the jails.

He assessed the security system by reviewing the security, communication system and condition of the internal and external walls of the jails. He asked the jail administrations to identify the required resources for solid security for taking the matter with the Punjab govt. He said that some resources would be provided for the jail administrations at local level. He expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness in the jail, and said that preventive and precautionary measures fully be followed to avoid any disease in the jails. He urged upon continuing the programmes for the mental and spiritual training of the jail inmates. Later, the deputy commissioner distributed the Eid gifts to the women prisoners at District Jail.

Superintendents Razaullah Khan and Gulzar Ahmad gave briefing to the deputy commissioner about the security arrangements of the jails.