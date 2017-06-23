MIRPUR (AJK) - Jummatul Widah, the last Friday of Ramadan, will be observed as ‘Youm-e-Dua’ throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir to pray for the early success of the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from the Indian occupation.

The call for observing Jummatul Widah as ‘Youm-e-Dua’ has been made by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan aimed to pray to Allah Almighty at prayer congregations to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success.

According to the schedule, special prayers would be offered on Jummatul widah prayers in all small and major mosques and grounds and public places for the success of the Kashmir freedom struggle and for the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir as they gave supreme sacrifices of their lives for the noble cause of freedom of the motherland from Indian clutches.

Earlier, rallies to be taken out at all district and tehsil headquarters to reiterate complete solidarity with the freedom-loving valiant brethren of occupied Jammu Kashmir in their struggle for liberation from Indian bondage.

People from all walks of life would attend the rallies to express their complete solidarity, love and affection coupled with assurance to stand united with their brethren of occupied Jammu & Kashmir to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

All the arrangements have been given final touches to observe ‘Youm e Dua’ on the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramazan.

In Mirpur, ‘Youm-e-Dua’ rally would be taken out from district courts which would pass through major streets and culminate at the site of its origin with the special prayer for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ansar Yaqoob here Thursday gave final touches to the programmes of the scheduled ‘Youm e Dua’ in the district. The meeting was attended among others by representatives of all segments of the civil society including senior officials of district administration, Additional SP Mirza Zahid, ADC (G) Raja Farooq Akram, Secretary National Events Organizing Committee Altaf Hamid Rao, Assistant Commissioner Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Presidents of Markazi Anjuman e Tajran Ch Naeem and Asif Dar.