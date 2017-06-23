ISLAMABAD - A contract signing ceremony between Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works and Norwegian company SYNCROLIFT was held on Thursday at the Ministry of Defense Production, Rawalpindi.

According to details, contract includes installation of a 7,800 tons of ship lift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard. Contract was signed by Managing Director Karachi Shipyard and Representative of M/s SYNCROLIFT Norway at Ministry of Defense Production Rawalpindi.

Installation of ship lift system will help repair and maintenance of ships and submarines. The ship lift system upon completion will increase repair and ship building much-needed capacity of Karachi shipyard from current three ships to fifteen ships at the one and the same time. The ship lifting and transfer system is set to be completed in 20 months.

Federal Minister for defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and other high officials of the ministry were also present at the ceremony. The minister has shown satisfaction over the working of Karachi shipyard and engineering works and desired that KS&EW must continue its efforts for its betterment.