SUKKUR: While taking to media in Sukkur yesterday, opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav should be punished for killing innocent Pakistanis.

He said that according to the Constitution of Pakistan, only President Mamnoon Hussain holds the right to acquit Kulbhushan Jadhav of his charges.

He further added that thousands of innocent Pakistanis became victims of terrorism because of Kulbhushan Jadhav's activities.

He said that PM Nawaz is not in a position to take any decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav case under the present circumstances.

