The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested 25 suspects and recovered arms during search operation here on Friday.

The police, Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel conducted joint operation against terrorists and their facilitators in Faisalabad city and its suburban areas.

During operation, the LEAs arrested 26 suspects besides recovery of huge cache of illegal weapons.

The LEAs confiscated the recovered arms and the nabbed suspects were being interrogated.