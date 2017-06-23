The Lahore High Court on Thursday temporarily allowed an internationally NGO to resume its operations in Pakistan.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah suspended the order of the home department banning Taang Wasaib organisation from functioning on the charges of receiving funding from foreign donors and being involved in anti-state activities

The additional advocate general argued that intelligence agencies had reported that the said NGO was involved in dubious activities and was tarnishing the image of Pakistan.

The counsel for the NGO barrister Usama Malik argued that the allegations levelled against the petitioner were baseless and the home department was harassing his clients as they had not produced any evidence substantiating their claims.

Malik further contended that the home department had passed this order only to escape from contempt proceedings which were being initiated by the honourable court against the Punjab home secretary for not deciding the petitioners representation against their closure.

The chief justice asked a senior official of the home department to come up with the law under which this ban was placed on the petitioner.

The home department could not come up with any law that allowed them to ban the petitioner as it was a violation of their fundamental rights.

The chief justice ordered the suspension of the home departments order and allowed the petitioner NGO to resume its operations.