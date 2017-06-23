PAKPATTAN - As many as 20 persons allegedly kidnapped a love-marriage woman and tortured her severely for free will marriage here the other day.

According to the FIR, Shamim Bibi, resident of Waran Piran area tied the knot with Muhammad Dilawar against the will of her family. Angry with the woman, 20 persons of her family allegedly barged into her house. The suspected including Muhammad Taj abducted Shamim Bibi and tortured her critically. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

IFTAR DINNER

Member Punjab Bar Council Rao Rehmanullah Khan hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of District and Sessions Judge Mian Muhammad Aslam which was also attended by Sajjada Nasheen Dargah Hazrat Baba Fareed Ganj Shakar (RA). Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Razzaq, President District Bar Association Malik Muhammad Aslam Parvez, General Secretary Ch Ghulam Mustafa, renowned Journalist Pir Imdad Hussain, Superintendent District jail Bashir Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Mohsin Fareedi and a large number of social and political personalities attended the Iftar dinner.