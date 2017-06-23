DERA GHAZI KHAN: An Anti-Terrorism Court today approved Member of National Assembly (MNA), from Muzaffargarh's NA-178 constituency, Jamshed Ahmed Dasti’s request for bail.

Dasti and Meharpur Union Council (UC) Chairman Malik Ajmal were arrested on June 9 by the Punjab Police for forcibly opening a canal in Muzaffargarh on May 28. The irrigation department lodged a case against the MNA.

On June 9, the two were presented in the duty magistrate’s court. They were then shifted to Central Jail Multan on judicial remand.

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah on June 10 requested the National Assembly speaker to issue a production order for Dasti, so he could attend the budget session.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Shah Mehmood Qureshi was barred from meeting Dasti when he went to Central Jail Multan to meet him on June 10.

While speaking to the media, Shah Mehmood said he had gone to the jail on the orders of the National Assembly speaker to get the release letter signed from Dasti.

He said his party and its chief condemned Dasti's arrest and wanted him be released.

Awami Raaj Party stages protest against arrest

On June 10, the workers of Dasti's Awami Raaj Party staged a protest against Dasti's arrest at Kumharan Wala Chowk in Multan. They chanted slogans against the government.

The workers said that Dasti had opened the canal to irrigate the farmers' lands and that he was being punished for helping the poor.

The protesters threatened to expand their demonstration if the MNA is not released within the next 24 hours.