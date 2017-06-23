ISLAMABAD: Initially composed by Ahmed G. Chagla, the government has demanded the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to alter the national anthem’s composition using a world class orchestra, precisely showcasing the country’s diverse set of cultures.

The consensus over this was made amidst a meeting headed by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb. The meeting was held to evaluate arrangements for celebrating Pakistan’s 70th independence anniversary.

PNCA director-general Jamal Shah has been appointed to give in a comprehensive proposal in this regard.

The minister ordered officials responsible for the arrangements to do everything in their ability in regard to preparations for the celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day in apt fashion.

The ministry and all its associated departments should make special efforts to make the celebrations a memorable event, she remarked, additionally stating that art, culture and heritage of the country should be adequately highlighted during the entirety of the celebrations.

Marriyum ordered PTV to well crafted products and nifty promos to highlight Pakistan’s win against India in the Champion Trophy final that was one for the history books. “This is indeed a milestone achievement,” she said.

The gigantic win had gathered the nation as one and created a exceptional sense of unity among the people of Pakistan, she said. “Therefore, the ministry should pro-actively play its due role in consolidating the gains of this historic triumph,” she added.

The design to be used as official logo for the 70th Independence Day celebrations was also unanimously agreed upon in the meeting.

The minister of state called for the execution of all activities deemed adequte in the plan with diligence and requested the authorities concerned to make a final draft the calendar of events to be held in the country and abroad.

Special programmes creating awareness about indigenous art, culture and heritage should be prepared and aired, according to her.

Among others, the secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the principal information officer of PID, the directors general of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, the External Publicity Wing, the Internal Publicity Wing and the Cyber Wing, and the APP MD, were present at this meeting.