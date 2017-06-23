Islamabad - The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform has approved proposals of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for establishing two university colleges in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by HEC on Thursday, one university college would be set up in Zhob and the other in Dera Murad Jamali.

The University College Zhob would be a constituent college of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, Quetta. The institute will offer four-year degree programmes in business administration, economics, computer sciences and information technology. The Balochistan government has allotted 100 acres for the college while the federal government will construct infrastructure at a cost of Rs1.260 billion.

The University College Dera Murad Jamali will be a constituent college of Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Uthal.

The college will offer bachelor degree programmes in agricultural sciences, environmental sciences, education, sociology and computer sciences in the initial phase.

The college will also offer diploma courses in livestock and dairy development and food technology for youth. The Balochistan government has identified 500 acres in Dera Murad Jamali for the establishment of the college while the HEC will provide Rs1.503 billion for the infrastructure development. The college would be model campuse in the region to deal with the most demanding technologies and research oriented studies.

The HEC will provide necessary academic facilities at the temporary building to initiate classes before provision of infrastructure and allied facilities on the permanent campus of the college.