Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Toori Bazar, Parachinar today and directed the concerned authorities to beef up security arrangements across the country in the wake of terrorist attacks, reported Radio Pakistan.

The PM said terrorists are attacking soft targets and no Muslim can ever imagine to commit such horrific act. Such acts of terrorism will be dealt with full power of the State, he added.

The prime minister, while expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attack, prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

He also prayed for swift recovery of those injured in the terrorist attacks.