TOBA TEK SINGH - Lahore police raided and arrested from district courts complex a lawyer Zahid Farooq who had got Punjab Bar Council practicing licence in 2012 on fake documents.

Lahore police party officials said that Lahore High Court Bar Association member Tariq Nadim had complained against him. His licence for practicing as lawyer was cancelled by PbBC and a case was registered against him by Lahore Civil lines police under sections 471,468 and 420 of PPC On May 3.

DACOITY: Dacoits shot injured a departmental store owner here on Tuesday at Sehr time over resistance.

City police said two gunmen entered his store located on Canal View road and looted cash and other valuables. They forced him to tell about more cash but he offered resistance over which they shot him as a result he was seriously injured and later admitted to DHQ Hospital.