PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur will set an unusual precedent of Eid gift distribution in his constituency Dera Ismail Khan.

The Revenue Minister of Khyber Pakhtonkhwa, who is also PTI’s south region President in the province, will air-drop Eid gifts among his constituents.

He made this announcement via his Facebook page that on June 23 flowers and cash gifts (Eidis) will be dropped from a plane over DI Khan for the residents.

It’s not just Eidi alone, coupons for prizes for children will also be dropped. Families with these coupons would be able to claim their prizes at the ‘Family and children Eid Milan Party’ in the Town Hall on the third day of Eid, the Facebook post states.

It further states that the drop-offs will start from 10am to 12pm in Union Councils Lahra, Shoor Kot, Dhera Dehat 1, Dera Dehat 2, Deyala and Rata Kulachi. The gift-bearing plane will make a second round from 4:30pm to 6:30pm in Union Councils 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, according to another post on Gandapur’s official Facebook page.

Reports citing the KP Minister said he was paying for whole programme from his own pocket, denying used of government resources.

It is learnt that prizes would include money, cricket kits, hockey kits, footballs, and T-shirts. In October 2016, Gandapur was booked by the police in Islamabad for keeping illegal weapons and liquor in his vehicle. An FIR was also registered against him.