ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday faced interruption during a press conference when PTI leader Uzma Kardar approached her and tried to take over the podium in the middle of the presser.

The PTI leader complained to the state minister of conducting ‘too lengthy’ press talk that forced her to wait amid the hot weather.

Uzma asked the minister that she had been speaking to media persons for over an hour. “We have been standing under the scorching heat for a long time for our turn to speak to the reporters,” she added. PTI workers also insisted Marriyum Auranzeb to leave the podium.

Later, police personnel intervened and prevented the incident from escalating.

After resuming the talk, the angry state minister dubbed PTI as a party of gimmickry, drama and chaos. She urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the incident.