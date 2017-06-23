ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik will appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Sharif family's assets.

Rehman Malik is expected to arrive at the Federal Judicial Academy, which is the secretariat of the JIT, at 2:30pm today.

According to sources, the senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member will inform the JIT about the Sharif family's involvement in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Malik was initially asked to appear before the JIT on June 17 but he asked to reschedule the date as he was out of country.

He said in a press conference that he will record his statement with full freedom before the JIT.

Malik served in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at various posts, and went on to become the agency’s director-general. In the mid-1990s, while being in the FIA, he investigated Nawaz Sharif for corruption during the second government of Benazir Bhutto.

At present, Malik is a member of the Senate for the second time in a row from the PPP-Parliamentarians. He also chairs the Senate Committee on Interior and Narcotics and is a member of several others.

The JIT, formed on May 6 following the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama case, is probing the prime minister's family's global financial assets.

The JIT has also summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar on June 24, according to sources.

So far, the JIT has recorded statements of several members of the Sharif family, including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the PM's sons, Hassan and Hussain.

The JIT will submit its complete investigation report on July 10 to the Supreme Court's special implementation bench.