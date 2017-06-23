ISLAMABAD: Acting Saudi ambassador in Islamabad Marwan bin Rizwan said that the Saudi-led 41-nation Islamic military alliance is against terrorism, and not against any specific country.

While speaking to the media about the Gulf crisis, he accused Qatar for promoting sectarianism in Saudi Arabia and supporting terrorist organizations.

He said that if Qatar abides by the 2014 agreement, the Saudi-Qatar relations may improve. He also emphasized that that the boycott can end if Qatar agrees to the Saudi demands.

In answer to a question, he said that the matter of Iran and Qatar is entirely different.

In reference to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's visit to Saudi Arabia, the ambassador said that they were not informed of the motive behind it and that no talks were held to discuss Pakistan's role as a mediator.

He further said that the premier is currently in Saudi Arabia and that if he made such an offer, it would definitely be considered, because Sudan and Kuwait's proposal of mediator roles had been accepted.

