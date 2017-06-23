The Supreme Court (SC) has expressed displeasure today over the absence of Senator Nehal Hashmi during hearing for contempt proceedings against him.

Hashmi’s counsel informed SC that his client has gone to Saudi Arabia for Umrah performance and thus could not make it to the hearing.

The head of three-member special bench, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, which initiated contempt proceedings against him after his recent controversial remarks, expressed displeasure at Hashmi’s absence. He said the Hashmi should have informed the court of his intent to perform Umrah.

Justice Ejaz also informed Hashmi’s counsel that the bench is dissatisfied with their reply to the contempt notice.

In his order, the judge further observed that Hashmi would be indicted at the next hearing on July 10.