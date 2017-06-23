ISLAMABAD:- A plea seeking replacement of Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director General Wajid Zia as head of Panama joint investigation team was submitted in the Supreme Court. According to the petition, the plaintiff said that Wajid Zia didn’t go to Qatar to record the prince’s statement in Panama Papers case despite travel allowances. He claimed the JIT chief had no interest in accountability. It further demanded appointment of that leader who could bring back the looted money.–INP

On the other hand, the JIT submitted its third progress report in the Supreme Court that was being prepared in the light of thorough interrogation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the PM’s sons, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz.

Heading to the last phase, the JIT rejected Capt (r) Safdar’s application of changing the date of his hearing, directing him to appear on June 24 as per initial orders. The team will also interrogate former Interior Minister Rehman Malik on June 23.