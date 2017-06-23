Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that enemy is trying to mar festive mood of nation through cowardly acts of terrorism.

Responding to recent incidents of terrorism, he said that enemies of the country shall fail against resilience of the Pakistani nation.

The Army Chief said security has been tightened across the country and specific intelligence based and search operations have been launched in coordination with law enforcement agencies.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor made the announcement today on Twitter after the terrorist attacks.

Security tightened across the country. Spec IBOs & search operations launched in coord with int & other Law Enforcement Agencies.(1 of 2) — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 23, 2017

The COAS, as quoted by the ISPR, said that in the run-up to the Eid holidays, the "enemy [is] trying to mar [the] festive mood of [the] nation through such coward acts". He added that the 'enemy' "shall fail against [the] resilience of Pakistan.