ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud on appointment as the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

In his felicitation message, he expressed great confidence that under the “most dynamic and visionary leadership of the crown prince, the brotherly country will attain even greater glory and the brotherly Saudi people will prosper even more.”

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were bound together by a common faith, shared values, and joint aspirations for the future of the Ummah.

He said that the bonds that tied the two countries would become even stronger, and the love between our people would grow even deeper, in the days to come.