Three sisters from the Hindu community were recovered by police today after being allegedly kidnapped in Tando Jan Mohammad of Mirpurkhas two nights ago.

16-years-old Vijanti Mala, 15-years-old Shelta and 7-year-old Priya, were allegedly abducted by influential people belonging of same area, police said.

The girls' father, Gulji Meghwar, registered a report of their alleged abduction with SHO Tando Jan Mohammad, Ayaz Bhatti.

A police official said the girls will be produced before a judge in Digri town and that an investigation into the matter was underway.

He added that police had conducted raids and made some arrests in connection to the case.

The DSP said that an FIR would be registered upon the orders of the court.

Speaking to media, Advocate Kashif Bajeer, the regional head of the Society for Protection of Rights of Children, condemned the incident.

The advocate demanded that the Sindh government put laws in place to protect children, especially those from the Hindu community, from repeated incidents of forced conversion and marriage.

Bajeer also demanded the early arrest of all involved in this incident.