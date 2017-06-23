HAFIZABAD - Three constables of the City Police were arrested on the charge of allegedly abusing and hurling threats to a lady Judicial Magistrate-cum-Civil Judge and her family members.

The suspected constables allegedly hurled threats to Judicial Magistrate-cum-Civil Judge Munazza Afzal and her family members when were shopping in Main Bazaar on Thursday.

The arrested cops - Safdar Ali, Ali Raza and Zulfiqar were booked under Section 506-B PPC and were produced before Ilaqa Magistrate/Civil Judge Muhammad Haris Siddiqi who sent them in custody on remand for one day. According to police source, the lady Judicial Magistrate/CJ, her husband Advocate Mazharul Haq and children on Thursday were shopping in Main Bazaar when the accused cops allegedly grappled with the advocate, hurled abuses and threatened them of dire consequences. However, the accused cops were arrested promptly. Further investigation is in progress.

Service to humanity highlighted

No worship is greater than to mitigate sufferings of the ailing humanity, speakers at the annual meeting of the District Anti-TB Association and Anjuman Falah-o-Bahbood-i-Insaniyat declared here. They said that those are very fortunate who have dedicated their lives to assist the patients and are saving their lives.

Both the NGOs have been successful running TB Clinics and a Dialysis Centre with the financial assistance of well-to-do people.

Acting DC Allah Ditta Warraich, former District Nazim Col (r) Ali Ahmad Awan, President of the Anjuman and Dr Muhammad Yaseen President of Anti-TB Association appealed to people to donate generously towards the NGOs to get the blessings of Almighty Allah. They told the gathering that hundreds of patients are getting free medicines and dialysis.

Later, the NGOs hosted Iftar Dinner.