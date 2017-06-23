QUETTA - Police have on Thursday lodged a case against unidentified men over the killing of a traffic warden who was killed when the car of a MPA hit him in Quetta’s GPO Chowk, according to a private TV channel.

As per details, MPA Majeed Khan Achakzai’s car hit a Traffic Warden Attaullah in GPO Chowk, killing him on the spot.

Police took the car of the MPA in custody and arrested the driver, however, instead of lodging a case against Majeed Khan Achakzai or his driver, the police registered a case against unidentified men, while driver was also released after brief detention.