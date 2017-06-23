ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister of Turkey, Binali Yaldarim on Thursday reiterated support of his country to Pakistan on its stance on Kashmir dispute.

According to the ISPR statement, Turkish prime minister stated this, while talking to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa who called on at his office in Turkey.

The ISPR said that the COAS thanked the prime minister on Turkish support to Pakistan in various international fora.

The two discussed matters related to regional security and commonality of challenges facing the two brotherly countries.

Turkish prime minister appreciated the positive role Pakistan plays in the region as well as in the larger Muslim world.

He reiterated Turkish support for Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

The COAS thanked him, saying Pakistan and Turkey share the same stance on many issues and Pakistan supports Turkey’s position on Cyprus as well as its efforts against terrorism of all hue and colour.