ATTOCK - A man shot and killed two other men on Thursday on the suspicion that they were having illicit affairs with his wife.

The incident occurred in Kunnat village at the Pindi Gheab Police Station limits.

Police said that Mohammad Aslam had suspicions that Mohammad Islam and Mohammad Nazeer had an illicit relation with his wife. Aslam along with two other persons, named Naveed and Waheed, spotted Islam and Nazeer in the village and intercepted them and shot both dead before fleeing the scene.

Police shifted the bodies to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

A case has registered against the three nominated accused and further investigation is underway, the police said.

No arrest had been made till the filing of this report.