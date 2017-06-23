GUJRANWALA: Shawarmas served after a religious gathering at a seminary in Mian Sansi area of Gujranwala yesterday night resulted in making several people sick, according to reports. The condition of 30 people, including 25 students and teachers of the seminary, deteriorated after eating these shawarmas.

The residents of the area shifted the affected to nearby hospitals.

According to hospital sources, a large number of minor boys were among the affected persons.

The administration of the religious seminary has informed Sabzi Mandi Police about the incident. So far, the police has not taken any action.