MIRPUR (AJK) - A delegation of Kashmiri leaders demanded immediate role of the civilized world and International human rights organisations including the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to help solve the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

Speaking at the ongoing 35th session of the UN Human Right Council in Geneva, delegation leader Altaf Hussain Wani said that the right to self-determination of people of Jammu and Kashmir is recognised by the United Nations Security Council, says a message reaching here from Geneva.

“But Indian government’s unwillingness to honour its commitments has forced the people of Indian occupied Kashmir to resist Indian occupation,” he underlined. “We call upon government of India to end its military repression in the occupied Kashmir and create environment for implementation of UN resolution on Kashmir.” Wani said that the Indian repression has caused death and destruction in occupied Kashmir. Nearly 100,00 thousand people were killed, over 10,00 disappeared and 12 hundred partially or fully blinded.

“The criminal silence of international community has encouraged India to kill, blind and maim the children in Kashmir. Children, youth, journalists, and rights defenders no one is spared,” he said.

“It only happens in Indian occupied Kashmir where stray bullets always target the chests of teenage girls and boys,” Wani said. “Be it 5 year old girl Kenza and 15 year Amir the latest targets of Indian brave army. On 16th of March, photojournalists were assaulted and tortured by the Indian police and paramilitary forces, those assaulted include the occupied Kashmir based Correspondent Touseef Musta of Agency France Press (AFP),” the Kashmiri leader said.

He said that the World Conference on Human Rights considers the denial of the right to self-determination as a violation of human rights and underlines the importance of the effective realisation of the right. “Taking into account the particular situation of peoples under colonial or other forms of alien domination or foreign occupation, the World Conference on Human Rights recognizes the right of peoples to take any legitimate action, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, to realize their inalienable right to self-determination,” he added.

The Kashmiri leader also said that 2017 is the 50th year of Palestine’s occupation by Israel which deprives the Palestinians of almost all their basic human rights.

Despite condemnation by virtually all the states, Israel continues to build illegal settlements and drive Palestinians out of their homes through a system of oppression, in which Palestinians are arbitrarily arrested and killed almost every day, he added.

Wani said, “In this context, we would also like to draw your attention to the power crisis in Gaza, which is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster. Recently Israel announced it would reduce the power supply, which already is down to about four hours a day. Electricity-driven drinking water is available for a few hours every two to four days and hospitals are barely functioning. Unless urgent measures are taken, the crisis risks spiralling out of control with devastating consequences. Such a systematic disregard for Palestinian life can only lead to an escalation, yet it seems that Israel is deliberately encouraging violence in Gaza as well in order to justify the occupation.”

The Kashmir delegation leader said that in this background, the work of human rights defenders becomes particularly important.

“We would like to remind you of the case of Palestinian Human rights Defender Issa Amro, whose trial on trumped up charges will start on 4 July 2017,” Wani said and added that the people like him deserve our full support, solidarity and protection.

“Such a system of oppression, in which for 50 years international law is systematically violated and people are oppressed, is a shame for the international community. All together we must do everything possible to end the situation asap”, Wani emphasized while concluding his address to the meeting.