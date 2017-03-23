SIALKOT-As many as 647 students and 114 scouts have completed their basic life safety training from Rescue 1122 officers at Govt. College Women University (GCWU).

Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi and District Emergency Officer (DEO) Syed Kamal Abid administrated oath to the trained students during a ceremony held at GCWU Sialkot. A large number of the students and their teachers attended this prestigious ceremony.

Later, they highlighted various useful aspects of this necessary training for the girl students. On this occasion, the successful students also demonstrated their training skills as well.