March 23 is celebrated as Pakistan Day throughout the country with great passion to recall the accomplishments and untiring efforts of our forefathers and leaders for passing the Pakistan Resolution on 23 March, 1940 because of which today we are breathing in an independent and sovereign country. On 23rd March demand for separate homeland for Muslims was put forward, thus paving way for a change in the history of Sub-continent.

Addressing a large gathering in Minto Park, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah formally demanded a separate homeland for Muslims based on the concept of the Muslim nationhood.The Pakistan Resolution was stimulated by the late Bengal Chief Minister A. K Fazl-ul- Haq and was backed by Chaudhry Khaliquzzaman. It stated: “No constitutional plan would be workable in this country or acceptable to Muslims unless it is designed on the following basic principle, namely, that geographically contiguous units are demarcated into regions which should be so constituted, … that the areas in which the Muslims are numerically in majority, as in the north-western and eastern zones of India, should be grouped to constitute independent states in which the constituent units shall be autonomous and sovereign.” The resolution wasearlier known as Lahore Resolution and later declared as Pakistan resolution.

Formerly in the speeches of Quaid on many occasions and particularly in the resolution, there was a reiterated demand for a homeland for Muslims. He never contended for creation of an Islamic State rather a separate country for Muslims where they can independently practice their religious beliefs and therefore when Pakistan was created no individual of other religion was forced to be part of Pakistan, rather many from other religions happily chose to be identified as Pakistani.

According to Stanley Wolpert, this was the moment when Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the former ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity, totally transformed himself into Pakistan's great leader. Quaid-e-Azam once stated, Hindus and the Muslims belong to two different religions, philosophies, social customs and literature. They neither inter-marry nor inter-dine and indeed they belong to two different civilizations that are based mainly on conflicting ideas and conceptions. Their concepts on life and of life are different. The Lahore Resolution laid the principles for which Muslims struggled under political leadership to go for an independent state for them.Prior to this the philosopher and poet of East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, in his address to the Muslim League at Allahabad in 1930, had anticipated a separate homeland for the Muslims. Since then, this idea of separate homeland heartened the thoughts and minds of Muslims and the idea was rejuvenated on March 23, 1940. One must remember that Quaid’s concept of Two Nation theory was not for a theocratic state but for Muslims so that they may not be subjected to Hindu chauvinism. Today when many years have passed and seeing the plight of Muslims and other minorities in India, one can rightly endorse Quaid as a visionary leader.

Women were nowhere lagging behind in the struggle for Pakistan. Under the dynamic leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslim women got a chance to manifest and practice their potentials. Quaid-e-Azam in reply to speeches made by the members and leaders of Muslim Women’s Sub-Committees, appreciated the activities of Muslim women and urged them to play their role in the struggle for freedom side by side with men. He said, “I am glad to see that not only Muslim men but Muslim Women and children also have understood the Pakistan scheme.” This day apart from highlighting right of self-determination gives us the lesson that how important it is to have free home for one’s existence. On every 23rd March, we should reinvent the spirit of the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940 by invigoratingzest among our compatriots. We should tell the world clearly that Pakistan is going to stay forever despite many covert and overt challenges and we are here to make palpable energies for our state.Therefore on this day we all must come forward and show the world that together we can make a difference!