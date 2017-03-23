A minority religious figure on Thursday said he had joined Maulana Fazlur Rehman's faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

Nazir Alam, the Bishop of Pakistan, along with several of his followers announced their decision to join the JUI-F at a ceremony in Karachi.

Alam said he had complete faith in the leadership of Fazlur Rehman. "Together, we will work for the betterment of our country."

Rehman, while welcoming the bishop, termed his joining as good omen. "I hope newcomers won't spare no efforts in fulfilling the party’s agenda of serving the masses and resolving problems faced by the nation," said Fazlur Rehman.